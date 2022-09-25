EXCLUSIVE: Simba Nagpal on his birthday plans: I go to the temple and orphanage every year with mom

On Sunday, September 25, Simba Nagpal is celebrating his 26th birthday and the actor loves to spend the day with his mother. Simba dedicates his birthday to his mother as he believes that she got him into this world and the day belongs to her. "I always look forward to celebrating my birthday with my mom because she has brought me into this world and I feel this day belongs to her more than me," said Simba in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla.

Simba Nagpal is a young actor, who has established himself in the television industry by doing some experimental television shows. The actor is best known for his roles in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Naagin 6. Before setting his foot in the daily soap genre, Simba participated in the 11th season of the reality show, Splitsvilla hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone. He even auditioned for MTV Roadies Real Heroes and was selected in the personal interview stage. However, he couldn't pave his way to the next round.

Sharing his birthday plans, the Naagin 6 actor said that he will visit the orphanage with his mother, like every year. "I go to the temple and orphan home with my mom every birthday. This year also we are planning the same. I and maa are fond of Mount Mary and would be visiting there this year too," said the actor.

Birthday gifts are always special, and when we asked Simba Nagpal if there is a particular gift that he truly treasures, he said that it was a jewellery set that he gifted his mom. He revealed, "I have received many gifts but last birthday, I gifted my mom a jewellery set and she was so overwhelmed with it! I love to make her feel special on my birthday; as I always say, this day belongs to her more than me."

Does Simba have any special plans for his 26th birthday? To which, he shared, "Nothing as such. It is already special because my mom is here in town and I know she would be planning something special as she does every year."



