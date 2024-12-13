Kapil Sharma shares adorable dance VIDEO with wife Ginni Chatrath on wedding anniversary, giving major couple goals

Kapil Sharma, the popular and beloved comedian in the industry, is currently seen hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show. Renowned not only for his comic timing but also for his approachable and humble demeanor, Kapil has endeared himself to many. On December 12, Kapil and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, celebrated their wedding anniversary. This special milestone serves as a beautiful reminder of their love story, showcasing the deep bond they share.

Over the years, Kapil has made sure to make his better half feel special on such occasions. And this time, the comedian did so by sharing a heartfelt post on his Instagram handle. The Crew actor shared a cute video of him and Ginni dancing together happily. Their smile and moves say it all. Kapil extended heartfelt wishes to themselves by writing, "Happy anniversary to us (red heart emoji)."

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the wedding knot in December 2018. They got married in a lavish Punjabi wedding that attracted much media attention. They first met during their college days, and their love story began much before Kapil turned famous.

The comedian once revealed that Ginni was his junior and had a crush on him. Although it took much time for Kapil to reciprocate his feelings, their relationship changed their lives forever. As of now, the couple are parents to a son and a daughter.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Anayra, and later their son Trishaan, embracing parenthood together.

Well, time and again, Kapil Sharma has credited Ginni for being his constant support and biggest cheerleader. He has also spoken about how she manages to take care of the kids while balancing her responsibilities as a homemaker and wife.

