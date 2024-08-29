Kapil Sharma steps out of luxurious private jet along with wife Ginni Chatharat; Couple gives major fashion goals; SEE PIC

Indian comedy king Kapil Sharma recently took to social media and uploaded a picture where he along with his wife are seen stepping out of a private jet and walking in style. The couple served major fashion goals. While Kapil wore a white t-shirt and a jacket paired with denim jeans, Ginni looked absolutely stunning in a blue dress.

Kapil Sharma captioned the picture writing, “Aao huzoor”. The picture gained immense love from fans and celebs like Bharti Singh and Karan Tacker. While fans showered their love, support and best wishes for the couple in the comment section, Karan Tacker and Bharti Singh showed their love by posting heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Following the conclusion of The Great Indian Kapil Show in June, Netflix has officially announced its second season. In the promo, Kapil, joined by Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, revealed that the team will soon return with more celebrity guests and entertainment. Sharing the teaser online, Netflix India posted, "Get ready for a hilarious Saturday as Kapil and his crew are back with double the laughter and fun this time around."

In addition to his success on OTT platforms, Kapil Sharma is making waves in cinema as well. After portraying Tabu's husband in Crew, he is set to return in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The original film, released in 2015, marked Kapil's debut on the big screen, and he will reprise his role in the upcoming sequel.

According to reports by Pinkvilla, Kapil, who has explored various genres, is thrilled to return to pure comedy. He is pleased with the script and is expected to start filming later this year. While Kapil is confirmed as the lead, casting for the female roles is still underway. The sequel is anticipated to be directed by Abbas Mustan and produced by Ratan Jain.

