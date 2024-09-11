Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was all about family and spirituality; SEE PICS

And it is that time of the year when the entire nation gets immersed in the devotion of Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi brings love, blessings, and cheer to everyone's lives. Bidding adieu to beloved Ganpati idols is a tough moment for almost everyone. The Great Indian Kapil Show's Kapil Sharma shared a few glimpses from his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration and the pictures speak volumes about the kind of devotion that Sharma and his wife Ginni have for Lord Ganesha.

What grabbed our attention is that Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath seemed to keep a color-coordinated theme for their elephant God this year. As Kapil shared a series of pictures from his Ganpati celebrations, one can see the family twinning in green and pink outfits. In the first picture, Kapil and Ginni are seen mesmerized by their Ganpati idol as they perform a puja with a beautifully decorated Puja plate.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration:

In the other pictures, Kapil Sharma shared a closer look at his Ganpati idol and it looked quite beautiful and surreal. Kapil and Ginni's Lord Ganesha idol was a mixture of Lord Ganesh as well as Lord Krishna. The idol had a flute in its hand while he was seated on a peacock which looked like a beautiful amalgamation of both the Gods.

Furthermore, Kapil Sharma shared a picture with his family singing bhajan and aarti for Lord Ganesha while Sharma indulged in chatter with his daughter Anayra. As he shared the pictures from the festival, he captioned them as "Ganpati Bappa maurya."

For the uninitiated, Kapil Sharma and his team will soon return with the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show's premiere date was announced this morning. The show is slated to stream on Netflix from September 21, 2024.

