Kapil Sharma calls AP Dhillon ‘rockstar’; Krystle Dsouza, Rithvikk Dhanjani and others groove to his beats in Mumbai concert
AP Dhillon kicked off his three-city India tour in Mumbai on Saturday (December 7). Many celebrities, including popular television stars Krystle Dsouza and Kapil Sharma, attended.
Mumbai witnessed a star-studded evening as Punjabi singer and global sensation AP Dhillon brought his electrifying concert to the city. The event was attended by several celebrities who shared glimpses of their fun-filled night on social media, making fans even more excited about the musical extravaganza. Among the popular celebrities were Krystle Dsouza, Rithvikk Dhanjani, Kapil Sharma, and Meiyang Chang, among others.
Comedian Kapil Sharma shared a video of AP Dhillon's performance, praising the singer's energy. "You are a rockstar bro," Kapil captioned the clip, capturing the vibrant atmosphere of the concert.
Check out Kapil Sharma's post below:
Actress Krystle Dsouza attended the concert with her close friends, Meiyang Chang and Rithvikk Dhanjani. Krystle shared a series of photos from the event, showing the trio having a blast as they grooved to AP Dhillon's hits. She captioned the pictures with lyrics from his song, "Raatan nu das mainu neend kyun na aave," perfectly summing up the night's vibe.
For the night, Krystle dolled up in a silver mini skirt paired with a strapless denim top, black thigh-high boots, and heavy silver jewelry.
Here's Krystle Dsouza's post:
Actor Karan Tacker also joined in on the fun and took it a step further by attending the after-party. He shared a photo with AP Dhillon himself, giving fans a glimpse into the celebrations that followed the concert. He uploaded the picture with the caption, "dem boyz."
The concert was a grand celebration of music, with AP Dhillon performing some of his chart-topping tracks, creating unforgettable memories for both the audience and the celebrities who attended. Malaika Arora, Mrunal Thakur, and Nushrratt Bharuccha are among the Bollywood celebrities who marked their attendance at the concert.
Up next, AP Dhillon will perform in New Delhi on December 14, followed by the final show of his India tour in Chandigarh on December 21.
