Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS lesser-known story of wife Jaya’s NCC cadet honor

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 became interesting when Amitabh Bachchan revealed previously unknown details about his wife Jaya Bachchan. Did you know that she was an NCC cadet? The veteran actor shared this information with contestant Neha Kumar, who is preparing for her Combined Defence Services examinations and Air Force Common Admission Test.

While sitting on the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Neha revealed to Amitabh Bachchan that she was directionless in her life until she did NCC (National Cader Corps). She asked the seasoned actor whether Jaya Bachchan was also an NCC cadet. She wanted to know the lesser-known details of Jaya ji's journey as a cadet.



Big B started by saying, "Bilkul sahi kaha aapne. Jaya Ji ke bare mei aapko bata du mei, woh junior NCC ki cadet thi aur jaha tak hamara dhyan hai unhone kaha tha hamse ki joh Republic Day ka parade nikalti hai na usmei RDC; unhone apne battalion ko lead kia tha aur unko best cadet award mila tha. Pata nai sahi bol rahe hai ki nai. Jab mei aaj ghar jaunga bahut maar padegi."

(You have said the right thing. Let me tell you about Jaya Ji, that she was a junior NCC cadet and till I remember, she had led the battalion during the Republic Day parade. Jaya had also won the best cadet award. I do not know if I have said the right thing. I may get beating as soon as I go home)

It was earlier seen that Aamir Khan had left Big B stumped with his question related to Jaya on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. The actor, along with Junaid, will appear in an interesting segment of KBC which will be part of his birthday celebrations.

The makers of the reality show recently released a promo in which Aamir told Amitabh, "Mere paas ek super duper sawaal hai (I have a super duper question)." Amitabh responded with, “Ji ji (Yes).” Aamir then said, "Jab Jaya ji shooting pe jaati thi, kisi aur hero k saath, woh kaunsa hero tha jiska naam sunke aapko takleef hoti thi aur jealous hojaate the ki, 'Hmm, accha' (When Jaya ji went to shooting with some other hero, who was that one hero whose name would bother you and you get jealous that, 'Hmm, ok').”

