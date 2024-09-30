Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan a 'personal' question about Jaya Bachchan, his reply will leave you in splits

In the upcoming episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, one of the contestants told Amitabh Bachchan that she does not have an obsession with wearing jewelry. However, she asked him if he gifts Jaya Bachchan jewelry. His response will leave you in splits.

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 showed a promo where Amitabh Bachchan is seen giving a funny reply when a contestant on the hot seat asks him if he gifts jewellery to Jaya Bachchan. He says, "Kya cheez jewellery? Ab etna vyaktigat cheez puch lia hai. Ha hum dete hai. Income tax ka koi aadmi toh nai hai.

(What jewellery? Yes, I do give the same. You have asked me a personal question. I hope there is no one from the Income Tax department in the audience.)

Talking about KBC, the makers had earlier released a promo, where Aamir Khan was shown revealing his special plans for Big B's 82nd birthday. Aamir with his son Junaid Khan would be joining the sets of the quiz show. Indeed! KBC 16 is getting interesting with each passing day. The makers released a promo where Aamir and Junaid were seen coming out of a vanity van.

Aamir, in a low tone, says, "Sshhhh..Amit ji ko pata nahi chalna chahiye ki hum logg aaj show par hai (Amit Ji shouldn't know that we are on the show today)." Junaid cannot stop smiling as his dad teases the fans.

There was another time when Big B laughed out loud when a contestant asked him if he had sufficient time to spend with his wife Jaya. The pair married in 1973 and have been together for more than 40 years. The contestant named Sumitra Dinesh had a query about Jaya Ji and complained to the veteran actor for not giving her time, due to his busy KBC routine.

Big B smartly replied to the question and said, "Oho kya bataye? Yeh joh parivarik prashn puch lete hai na log yaha aake..usmei humko bada kasht hota hai (What can I say? These personal questions that people ask here, they really put me in a tough spot).”

