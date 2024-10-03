Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan recites THIS dialogue from Sholay after contestant requests him

Amitabh Bachchan's hosted quiz-based amusing reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 has its own dedicated loyal fanbase. Over the years, the popularity of the show has just risen. In today (October 2) episode, the superstar made a contestant happy after the latter revealed watching Sholay many times.

Contestant Kishor Aher, who was seated on the hot seat, was asked a question based on Ayushmann Khurrana's Bollywood film. The question was:

In which film does Ayushmann Khurrana pretend to be visually challenged?

A- Vicky Donor

B- Andhadhun

C- Article 15

D- Badhaai Ho

Correct Answer: Andhadhun

Kishor Aher couldn't answer this question and utilised a lifeline to answer the question. Kishor chose audience poll, and the audience voted for the right answer. Kishor won Rs 3,000. for this question,

Amitabh Bachchan asked Kishor whether he had watched Andhadhun. The contestant revealed that he watched the film but couldn't remember while answering the question.

Kishor then told Big B, "Sholay is my father's favorite film. When I was a kid, my father and I used to watch that film. I like Sholay a lot and it's evergreen for us." After this revelation, the live audience and Kishor requested Mr Bachchan to recite a dialogue from the hit blockbuster film, Sholay.

Big B said, "Tumhara naam kya hai, basanti? (What is your name basanti?)." Kishor and the live audience cheered and applauded the veteran actor.

Advertisement

Sholay, starring Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, remains a revered blockbuster movie of Indian cinema. Released on August 15, 1975, the film is still cherished and celebrated among audiences. Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, this iconic film received several accolades from the critics and gained immense love from fans.

Speaking about Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, this hit show's first episode aired on August 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan shares anecdote; recalls swimming in Ganga when Gharial lived in the river