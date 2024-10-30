Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Varun Dhawan asks for parenting tips from Amitabh Bachchan; latter shares one unexpected golden rule

Citadel: Honey Bunny directors Raj and DK, along with lead actor Varun Dhawan, will appear as special guests for the Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Diwali episode. The promos on the channel’s social media handle have already created anticipation among viewers. Besides talking about work, Varun Dhawan and Amitabh Bachchan will exchange interesting conversations about personal life and the joys of fatherhood.

Amitabh Bachchan asks Varun Dhawan about his newborn daughter. He questions, “This Diwali is especially meaningful for you because goddess Lakshmi herself has come to your home. Have you thought of a name for her?” Varun smiles, replying, “Yes, we have, though we haven’t shared it yet. I’m still learning to connect with her—it’s just as you said when a baby comes home, everything changes.”

The Citadel actor also asks Big B about his emotions when he became a father and if he managed to get enough sleep. Expressing his emotions as ‘wonderful’, Sr. Bachchan shares, “We managed to sleep, but there was always a bit of worry: is everything okay? Back then, a new gadget had come out. You’d place it near the bed, and if the baby made even the slightest noise, it would alert us. It came in handy!”

As they interact, Dhawan also asks the Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 host to share parenting tips with him. Big B smiles and replies, “Here’s one golden rule—keep your wife happy. If she’s content, everything else will fall into place, and with her happy, your daughter will be happy too. Remember: ‘Wife is supreme.’”

On Dhawan’s request, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a message for his wife, Natasha. He hoped that Varun would take good care of her and asked her not to give him a hard time.

The promos also revealed that Varun Dhawan will also match steps to the megastar’s classic tracks, Say Shava Shava and Khaike Paan Banaras Wala. Director Raj would also request a Diwali wish, and Big B will grant it by reciting his iconic dialogue from Agneepath.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV. The ongoing season premiered on August 12.

