Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Varun Dhawan and Raj make Amitabh Bachchan say his iconic ‘Aaj shaam 6 baje’ dialogue from his film; Audience goes gaga
For Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Diwali special episode, Amitabh Bachchan will welcome Varun Dhawan and directors Raj and DK.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is all set to have a Diwali special episode featuring a special guest - Varun Dhawan. The Bollywood actor will light up the episode with his dance steps to host Amitabh Bachchan’s classic songs and interesting revelation. The episode will go on air on October 30 and to tease viewers and build up the anticipation, makers have dropped a promo.
Varun Dhawan, accompanied by his Citadel Honey Bunny directors Raj & DK will grace the Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Diwali episode. The promo begins with director Raj requesting host Amitabh Bachchan for a Diwali wish, “Can I ask for a Deepawali wish from you?” Varun Dhawan prompts, “Sir, Agneepath."
As the audience cheers, Big B smiles and says his famous dialogue from the 1990 film, “Aaj shaam 6 baje apun ka appointment hain maut ke saath.” This draws loud cheers and claps from the audience and whistles from Varun and Raj.
Netizens showed their excitement for the episode in the comment section. Many thanked Varun Dhawan for making Big B say the famous dialogue. One user wrote, “I am waiting for episode @varundvn so cute lagraha ho vd.” Another commented, “Can’t wait for the episode to air.”
The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Iss Budhwar, AB karenge sabki Diwali wish puri banke Vijay Dinanath Chauhan! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 30th October raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”
Another promo shows Varun Dhawan dancing to Big B's classic tracks- Say Shava Shava and Khaike Paan Banaras Wala. Amitabh Bachchan also matches steps with him.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV. The ongoing season premiered on August 12. Other celebrity guests who graced the ongoing season include Aamir Khan and his son Junaid, Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam, Farah Khan and Boman Irani, among others.
