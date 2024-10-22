Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS his guilty pleasure food and every Mumbaikar will relate to him

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is a show that not only boasts of contestants' intellect but also witnesses Amitabh Bachchan sharing amusing anecdotes about his life. Contestants also open up about their struggles and moments of joy. In an upcoming episode, contestant Harsha Upadhyay, an arts and crafts and music teacher from Gujarat, will take the hot seat, and her journey of resilience and passion for teaching will surely inspire you.

During a light-hearted segment after a question about food, Harsha Upadhyay playfully inquires whether Amitabh Bachchan has a fondness for churma. Host Amitabh Bachchan chuckles and explains that he may not know every dish mentioned, but the one snack that holds a special place in his heart is none other than Vada Pav.

Expressing his fondness for it, Big B states, “Usse badh kar koi cheez nahi hai, chotta sa hai par lekin itna badiya hai. Har jagah milta hai, sirf desh mein hi nahi, par videsh mein bhi (There is nothing better than that; it appears small but is so good in taste. It is available everywhere, not only in the country but also abroad)."

We bet all the Mumbaikars can happily relate to him. This delightful exchange not only lights up the environment but also highlights the warm camaraderie between the iconic host and his contestants.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 showcases Bachchan's incomparable charm, making the quiz show more interesting and fun to watch. The emotional narratives of the contestants, paired with the game's intellectual thrill, add more depth to the show. So far, a few celebrities have also graced KBC 16. Some of the stars who appeared on the show are Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, Vidya Balan, and others.

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

