CID: On Dinesh Phadnis’ death anniversary, netizens get nostalgic, saying, ‘New season toh hoga but Freddy sir nahi honge’
Today (December 5) marks the death anniversary of actor Dinesh Phadnis, who is remembered as Inspector Fredericks from CID.
Ever since it was announced that the popular television serial CID is coming back to the television screens, anticipation among viewers has been high to see the original cast of ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Abhijeet return to their original roles in fresh stories. However, ever since the news was announced, viewers are also feeling sad, as they will miss seeing Inspector Fredericks, played by the late Dinesh Phadnis, on screen.
Today (December 5) marks the death anniversary of the late actor, Dinesh Phadnis. Remembering him, Sony TV, the official channel where CID aired, uploaded a video on its Instagram handle. The video is a compilation of the actors from the show.
Watch the video of the late actor Dinesh Phadnis below:
The tribute video is uploaded with the caption, “Once a part of the CID family, always a part of the CID family. Dinesh Phadnis, AKA Freddy ki yaadein humesha humare saath rahengi. #CID waapis aa raha hai 21st December se, Sat-Sun raat 10 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”
For the untold, Dinesh Phadnis, who played the role of Inspector Fredericks on CID, passed away on December 5, 2023, at the age of 57. He was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack and soon passed away due to multi-organ failure.
Talking about the show, CID went off air on October 27, 2018, after successfully airing on Sony TV for 20 years, making it one of the longest-running TV series in India.
The cast of the much-loved show featured Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, and Dayanand Shetty as Sr. Inspector Daya. The serial also featured the late Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks, Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunkhe, Hrishikesh Pandey as Sr. Inspector Sachin, Ansha Sayed as Inspector Purvi, Vivek Mashru as Sub-Inspector Vivek, and Shraddha Musale as Dr. Tarika, among others.
