CID: Do you know Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava have a solid academic background? Check out their qualifications

CID is one of those iconic shows that has established a legacy unlike any other in the realm of Indian television. Throughout the years, numerous shows came and ended, but the episodes and memorable characters of CID continue to resonate with viewers across all age groups. The beloved trio of ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Abhijeet has managed to carve out an irreplaceable niche in the hearts of their audience through their remarkable performances.

While their on-screen roles as crime-fighters are compelling, many might be surprised to learn that these talented actors possess impressive academic backgrounds and qualifications. Let’s delve into the educational achievements of these three distinguished performers.

Shivaji Satam

Shivaji Satam, who plays the role of ACP Pradyuman, is celebrated as one of the most esteemed actors in the Indian entertainment industry. His illustrious career spans numerous television shows and films that have left an indelible mark. Before stepping onto the acting scene, Satam dedicated 23 years of his life to a stable career at the Central Bank of India. His education is extremely remarkable, as he graduated with a Degree in Chemistry from the esteemed University of Mumbai and also earned a Diploma in Business Administration.

Dayanand Shetty

Dayanand Shetty, renowned for his portrayal of Senior Inspector Daya, also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Arts. He has become famous for his signature moments, particularly his penchant for smashing down doors at ACP Pradyuman’s command. Behind his serious on-screen demeanor, Shetty is known to be incredibly grounded and warm-hearted.

Aditya Srivastava

Aditya Srivastava, who plays the beloved Senior Inspector Abhijeet, holds a Bachelor's Degree in Arts from the prestigious University of Allahabad. Known affectionately as Abhijeet, he has amassed a substantial following. Fans cherish the dynamic between Daya and Abhijeet, as their inseparable friendship brings a unique charm to the show.

Despite coming from diverse professional backgrounds outside the entertainment industry, these remarkable actors have captured the hearts of audiences through their dedication and talent in acting, which has earned them widespread acclaim for their work.

As of now, Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava are in CID Season 2, which made its highly anticipated return on December 21, 2024. Since the premiere of the second season, the show has made headlines for various reasons, with the creators generating tremendous buzz and excitement around its revival.

