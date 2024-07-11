Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Niyati Fatnani pens heartfelt note for Rohit Shetty and contestants; 'Never did I think that I...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to hit the TV screens soon. The contestants and the team of the show have returned to Mumbai after a hectic shoot schedule in Romania. The promos have also been released which have left the viewers curious to watch the episode.

One of the contestants on the show is Nazar fame, Niyati Fatnani. The talented actress took to social media and shared her experience being a part of the show. She gave a special mention to Rohit Shetty and her girlfriends.

Niyati Fatnani shares thoughts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 journey

Niyati Fatnani, a professional dancer and a talented actress is all set to battle her fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and as the team has wrapped up the shoot of the show, she took to social media and shared a few memories from her journey on the show. The series of pictures also had a few clicks with host Rohit Shetty.

Niyati wrote, "And one with OG khiladi @itsrohitshetty sir and super amazing team that gave me some amazing memories to cherish for life. Never did I think that I would do a show like Khatron ke Khiladi which is so different from my onscreen and off-screen personality."

Take a look at Niyati Fatnani's post for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team:

Furthermore, in the post, the Channa Mereya actress mentioned that she put her best foot forward and was focused and honest towards her approach and eventually when the team along with Rohit Shetty told her that she was a surprise package, she would be left overwhelmed.

Niyati Fatnani gives a shoutout to her girlfriends

Niyati also mentioned her close friends Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, and Aditi Sharma in her post.

She wrote, "Thank you to my super sweet and cool fellow contenders for being source of laughter and motivation and for genuinely being so lovely especially my dearest @sumonachakravarti @nimritahluwalia @kishushroff @officialaditisharma for being my solace and my happy place. Honestly Couldn’t have done without you all."

The other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 include celebrities like Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, and Gashmeer Mahajani among others.

