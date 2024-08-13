Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar on why recent mid-air stunt was toughest for him; Talks about his childhood injury

Abhishek Kumar, the television actor who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 16, is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While he was initially reluctant to do the show, he said yes after a lot of thought. Now, in a recent post on social media, Kumar shared how his injury in the right hand was one of the primary reasons for having second thoughts about the show.

In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Abhishek Kumar had to do a mid-air stunt. It required him to climb down the rope from a moving gondola in mid-air. He had to climb back up while collecting the flags. He collected three flags successfully.

Uploading the clip from the stunt, Abhishek Kumar shared a long note explaining why the particular stunt was hard for him. He wrote, “I think ye sabko nahi pta but i had an accident when i was a kid. Because of that, i lost the holding power of my right hand. I can’t even pull ups, So Mera Khatro na karne ka main reason mera Right Hand hi tha.”

(Not everyone knows it, but I had an accident when I was a kid. Because of that, I lost the holding power of my right hand. I can't even pull-ups. So, the primary reason for me not doing Khatron ke Khiladi was my right hand).

Check out Abhishek Kumar’s post here:

He also shared that he realized if he doesn’t try, he won’t be able to find out if he can do it. And this is why he chose to perform the stunt. In his words, “Then I realised k jb tak main kruga hi nai mujhe pta kaise chlega and then maine ye toughest stunt choose kia. It was really tough for me to hold there till 10 minutes. Still i did really well and i won the stunt. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers. Thank you so much.”

For the unversed, besides Abhishek Kumar, other contestants on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show include Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, among others. In the latest episode, Krishna Shroff was eliminated.

