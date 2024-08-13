Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Shalin Bhanot roasts 'berozgar' Abhishek Kumar; says 'mera driver ban jaa...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has picked up its pace. This stunt-based reality show is getting more interesting and exciting with each passing episode. Although Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff have been eliminated, the duo will be back as wild card contestants soon. Well, through a new promo, the makers have teased more drama for the viewers as the contenders will be seen taking digs at each other in the 'KKK roast' session.

According to one of the recent promos posted by the makers on the official social media handles of Colors TV, Shilpa Shinde is seen roasting Krishna Shroff, saying, "Krishna hai na woh har cheez ko na, na kehti hai. Abort, abort! Mujhe lagta hai yeh show nahi, show off karne aayi hain (Krishna says no to everything. Abort, abort! I think she has come not to show but to show off)." Meanwhile, Karanveer comments, "Iska naam bhi Shroff hai (Even her name is Shroff, as well)."

Then, Abhishek Kumar starts roasting Shalin Bhanot. The Bigg Boss 17 fame takes a jibe at the Bekaboo actor and remarks, "Shalin bhai ne mujhe itna gyaan diya ki maine inka ek naam rakh diya. Bataun kya. Gyaan-du. Wo mat samjhna (Shalin gave me so much knowledge that I gave him a name. What should I tell you? Gyaan-du. Do not misunderstand that)."

Further, Bhanot roasts the Udaariyaan actor. Landing sarcastic remarks at him, the Bigg Boss 16 fame says, "Abhishek, tu ne kaafi kaam kiya hai lekin fir bhi lagta tu berozgaar hai, Khatron ke Khiladi chhod mere bhai, mera driver ban jaa usmein zyada pagaar hai (Abhishek, you have worked a lot but still you seem unemployed, leave Khatron Ke Khiladi my brother, become my driver as it pays more)."

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Contestants me chidhi roasting ki zabardast jung (Contestants get into a fierce roasting battle)."

Take a look at the promo here:

For the uninitiated, the forthcoming episodes will also witness a huge argument between Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. They were the contestants on Bigg Boss 16. Also, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be quite exciting as contestants will perform in teams headed by one captain each in the upcoming week.

