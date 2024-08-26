Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 POLL RESULT: Should Aashish Mehrotraa be given a second chance? Here's what netizens think

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 witnessed yet another eviction as Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa got eliminated by losing the challenge with a slight difference of 9 seconds. To know whether his elimination from the Rohit Shetty-hosted show was justified and if the actor should be given a second chance, Pinkvilla conducted a poll. After the poll went live, many responses came in and now it's time for the verdict to be announced.

What do netizens think about Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa being given a second chance?

In the Pinkvilla poll, 184 people dropped their votes when we asked them to share their opinion on whether Aashish Mehrotraa deserves a second chance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. 77% of votes said that the Anupamaa fame should be given a second shot, while 23% of votes fell in the NO tab. This means that out of 184 netizens, about 141 users voted yes, and 42 people were against it.

Dropping the opinions in the comment box, one of the users expressed, “He is so strong player than others he deserve second chance.” Another one wrote, “Yes he deserves 2 chance.”

Take a look at the poll results below:

How did Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

The latest episode (August 25) had a lot of twists and turns for the contestants. In the head-on stunt, Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, and Aashish Mehrotraa competed against each other. The challenge required them to hold their breath and perform a stunt underwater on a rotating platform. After Krishna and Sumona gave up, Gashmeer emerged as the winner as Aashish also gave up after a point.

Sumona, Aashish, and Krishna participated in the next stunt. The former two stood at the same spot with equal points, and the entrepreneur was declared the winner. Lastly, the remaining two joined Shalin Bhanot in the elimination stunt. The challenge was all about dealing with reptiles and enduring electric shock. Among Shalin, Sumona, and Aashish, the Bigg Boss 16 fame secured the safe position by completing the task in 4 minutes 5 seconds. Further, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain became the second contender to grab the safe position, eventually leading to Mehotraa’s eviction.

For the unversed, Aashish Mehrotra had the biggest drawback of the twist, as he received a fear fanda without even performing any stunts.

Kedar Aashish Mehaotraa’s note post-elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

After his eviction from the Rohit Shetty-led show, the Anupamaa fame posted a heartfelt note. He expressed gratitude to his family and fans for supporting him. The actor called his journey beautiful and wrote, “Thankyou soo much for being a part of this beautiful journey of #kkk with me guy's.. i am so blessed to have you all by my side as my support.. stay tuned for more beautiful things coming your way through me.. To all my fans/family/audience..& big Thankyou to @colorstv & @endemolshineind for making me a part of your family."

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiered on July 27, 2024, featuring contestants Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

Asim was ousted from the show after his heated argument with the Golmaal director and Abhishek Kumar. After Riaz’s exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Shilpa Shinde was the first contender to be evicted, followed by Krishna Shroff. However, the latter two are back. Before Aashish’s elimination, Aditi Sharma was evicted after losing a task to Shalin Bhanot.

