Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty jokes about Abhishek Kumar being channel’s favorite; Krishna Shroff’s response is to watch out for

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is running high on entertainment with its interesting stunts. In today's (August 24) episode, Rohit Shetty took a sarcastic dig at Abhishek Kumar and called him 'nepo' kid. He also asked Krishna Shroff about her opinion on it and the latter gave a hilarious reaction. Read on to know all about the incident.

Between the stunts, Rohit Shetty hosted a segment where he asked the contestants questions and they had to reply honestly. He asked Krishna Shroff if she feels Abhishek is the nepo kid of Colors TV. She replies in affirmative and states, “100% sir.” All the contestants laughed out. To justify her response, she added, "It takes one to know one and it feels bad to be on the other side."

Abhishek Kumar also joked that he is one nepo kid and Krishna is another, so they can be the perfect pair. Rohit Shetty then inquires who all feel Abhishek doesn’t receive special treatment from the channel. Only Shalin Bhanot raises his hand, drawing a hilarious remark from the host. The host, who is aware of Abhishek and Shalin’s brotherly bond, states, “Bada bhaiyya. Tum toh bade wale ho Colors Ke. Tum sabka baap mein hun (Big brother. You’re a bigger nepo-kid of Colors. I'm the boss of them all).”

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 features Gashmeer Mahajani, Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra, Karanveer Mehra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, among others. Aditi Sharma recently got evicted from the show. She competed with Shalin in a stunt which required her to collect as many scorpions as possible. While Aditi managed to gather 151 scorpions, Shalin collected 168 scorpions, leading to Sharma’s exit from the adventure-based show.

For the unversed, Krishna Shroff and Shilpa Shinde made a comeback as the two returned as wildcard entrants after getting evicted.

