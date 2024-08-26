Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aashish Mehrotraa remains undeterred post-elimination; asks fans to 'stay tuned' for his future projects

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 witnessed another elimination after Aditi Sharma was evicted. Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa was eliminated after losing the task by 9 seconds in the bluff master week. As his journey on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show came to an end, the Anupamaa actor posted a heartfelt note. Extending thankfulness to his supporters and fans, Aashish mentioned how blessed he is to have his well-wishers by his side.

Taking to his Instagram story, Mehrotraa shared a photo of himself, which he got clicked during the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shoot in Romania. Reflecting on his journey on the show, he wrote, "Thankyou soo much for being a part of this beautiful journey of #kkk with me guy's.. i am so blessed to have you all by my side as my support.. stay tuned for more beautiful things coming your way through me.. To all my fans/family/audience..& big Thankyou to @colorstv & @endemolshineind for making me a part of your family."

Take a look at his note here:

Aashish Mehrotraa was eliminated after he failed to bluff Niyati and even got Fear Fanda. Besides him, Shalin Bhanot and Sumona Chakravarti competed in the elimination stunt against each other. The task was all about enduring electric shocks and even involved reptiles. While Shalin completed the challenge in 4 minutes and 5 seconds, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress took 5 minutes and 55 seconds, and Aashish did it in 6 minutes and 4 seconds.

Advertisement

With the slight difference of nine seconds, the Anupamaa actor has to say goodbye to the show. During his last few moments with the other contenders and host, Mehrotraa thanked Rohit Shetty and the makers for the opportunity. Aashish recalled how the filmmaker played an essential role as Rohit was one of the judges on India's Next Superstar, and he won the show.

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 recently witnessed the wild card entries of Krishna Shroff and Shilpa Shinde, who were earlier evicted. This stunt-based reality show airs new episodes on Saturdays and Sundays at 9.30 PM on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Aug 25: Shalin Bhanot wished to send Gashmeer Mahajani to elimination round; fell into same trap, find out how