Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Aug 25: Shalin Bhanot wished to send Gashmeer Mahajani to elimination round; fell into same trap, find out how

This week, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 introduced an interesting twist called Bluff Master. An intriguing game involving a briefcase and various choices determined the fate of the show's contestants. Host Rohit Shetty announced a new twist in which contestants with a Fear Fanda were blindfolded, and he selected one of their names from chits.

Shalin was chosen and had to silently give the briefcase to another contestant of his choosing while signaling to Shetty without uttering a word. Shalin signaled Shetty to give the briefcase to Gashmeer. The contestant with the briefcase was then required to participate directly in the elimination stunt.

How did Shalin Bhanot end up in the elimination stunt of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

While Gashmeer Mahajani was disappointed with him getting the briefcase, he mentioned that he saw it coming. However, Rohit Shetty introduced another googly as he asked Gashmeer to guess who gave him the briefcase. If his guess was correct, the person who gave him the briefcase would end up in the elimination stunt instead of him.

Gashmeer was confused between Sumona, Aashish, and Shalin. However, he guessed Shalin's name and caught his bluff, resulting in Shalin Bhanot ending up in the elimination round.

Other stunts performed in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 episode

The episode started with a head-on stunt between Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, and Aashish Mehrotra. The contestants had to control their breath and perform a stunt underwater on a rotating platform. The one to sustain until the end would win. Krishna gave up first, followed by Sumona. While Aashish gave Gashmeer tough competition, he gave up after a point, making Gashmeer the season's winner.

The other stunt involved contestants Sumona Chakravarti, Krishna Shroff, and Aashish Mehrotra's legs tied to a riding horse. They had to hit the cones and make them fall. While Sumona and Aashish managed to pull down two cones each, Krishna Shroff won the stunt as she hit six cones.

Krishna was saved, while Sumona Chakravarti and Aashish Mehrotra joined Shalin Bhanot in the elimination stunt, which involved a mix of reptiles and electric shocks.

The previous episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The Bluff master week began yesterday, and the twist gave Abhishek Kumar the golden opportunity to be safe for the entire week without performing any stunts. Anupamaa fame Aashish Mehrotra had the biggest drawback of the twist, as he received a fear fanda without even performing any stunts.

The twist also gave contestants Sumona Chakravarti and Krishna Shroff an exciting advantage in one of the stunts. However, the duo couldn't take full advantage of the situation, as they lost the stunt.

In the previous episodes, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluawalia, Shilpa Shinde, and Karan Veer Mehra won the stunt and were saved. Abhishek Kumar was saved because of the Bluff Master twist in the show.

Aditi Sharma was eliminated from the show in the previous episode. Evicted contestants Krishna Shroff and Shilpa Shinde returned as wildcard contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

