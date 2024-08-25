Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty on Shalin Bhanot after latter fails to complete stunt properly, ‘Aap jaise 36 actors…’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently entertaining viewers with its action-packed stunts. The contestants are giving their all to stay at the top of their game. However, in today’s (August 24) episode of the show, Shalin Bhanot could not give his level best for a stunt, and host Rohit Shetty was visibly disappointed in him. He also schooled him for lying. Read on to know about the entire incident.

As Shalin Bhanot was up performing the task, Rohit Shetty was heard telling the contestants that he thought Shalin Bhanot was not in his right state of mind. As the other contestants continued shouting the instructions, the Bigg Boss 16 fame continued to do the stunts his way. From not standing in the correct position to not standing on the crane for the final act, he somehow managed to finish it in 10 minutes.

As he came down, seeing everyone’s expression, he asked them why they were so silent. Then Rohit Shetty said, “Very bad!” He asked Bhanot what went wrong, and the latter replied that he finished the stunt. The host pointed out that he didn’t stand on the mark to save himself from the slimy, but Bhanot argued that he stood there.

Shetty stated that there were cameras on the top that clearly showed him not standing on the mark. He said nobody had told him how to complete the stunt, but he did his best to complete it and showed the flag. Other contestants who watched him perform also stated that he didn’t follow the instructions while performing the stunt.

Rohit Shetty adds, "Tera stunt hain bro. Mera kya? Mein toh agle saal bhi yaha rahunga. Jo dekh rahe hain na, bohot pyaar dete hain humlog ko. Mere jayse 36 padhe hain, aap jaise 36 actors padhe hain bahar. (This is your stunt, bro. What about me? I'll still be here next year. Those who are watching us give us a lot of love. There are 36 people like me out there, and there are 36 actors like you out there, too.)"

Later, Bhanot apologizes to the host. After Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani performed the task and completed it following all instructions in less time than Bhanot. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 airs every weekend at 9:30 pm.

