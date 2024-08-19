Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Rohit Shetty lashes out at Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar; 'Ab mai bhadakne lagoonga'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The upcoming episodes will have the host of the show, Rohit Shetty, losing his cool on Shalin Bhanot for not following the instructions for the stunt properly. He will also be seen getting agitated at Abhishek Kumar for supporting Bhanot. In a fit of rage, Shetty told all the contestants that he would soon lose his calm.

Rohit Shetty loses his cool at Shalin Bhanot in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

As per the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Shalin Bhanot is seen performing a stunt at an extreme height. According to the instructions, Bhanot was supposed to walk on a thin platform while performing the stunt; however, he sat down on the platform and performed the stunt, which made it easier. Shetty, along with other contestants, asked Shalin to stand up and perform, but he didn't listen to them, making the host angry.

Take a look at the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Aftermath of Shalin Bhanot's stunt performance

As Shalin completed the stunt, Rohit Shetty asked him why he didn't stand up and perform the stunt. Bhanot retaliated, stating that nobody informed him. Later, he claimed that he was standing during the stunt. Karan Veer Mehra interrupted and told Shalin that he wasn't standing but Bhanot asked him to 'shut up'. Furthermore, Rohit asked Bhanot's best friend, Abhishek Kumar, if Shalin didn't follow the instructions.

Advertisement

Rohit asked Abhishek, "Khade hoke kiya, mask lagane wala, Abhishek? (Did he stand and perform the stunt, Abhishek?)" To this, Kumar replied, "Nahi sir, baith ke kiya. But waha pe pata nahi lagta... (No sir, he was sitting. But one doesn't understand when they're...")

This left Rohit Shetty agitated as he lashed out and said, "Justify mat karo Abhishek. Ab woh point pe aagaye ho na aap, ke mai bhadakne lagoonga. (Don't justify it, Abhishek. You've now reached a point wherein I'll start to get angry.")

The previous episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In the previous episode, the show witnessed the contestants locking their horns in teams. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumona Chakravarti were appointed as the captains, while the rest of the contestants formed the teams. Nimrit's team failed to win maximum stunts and their co-ordination was also not on point.

A major altercation occurred between Nimrit and Shalin when the latter later criticized the former's captaincy and called her a 'Ghatia Captain' for her decisions. This left Ahluwalia emotional.

Advertisement

Aditi Sharma evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

As Nimrit's team failed to perform better than Sumona's team, she had to send two contestants to perform the elimination stunt. Ahluwalia sent Aditi Sharma and Shalin Bhanot for the stunt.

Aditi expressed feeling betrayed by her friend Nimrit and told her that she would never do that to a friend. Ahluwalia also felt bad but she pointed out that she had no other choice. Bhanot won the stunt, leading to Aditi's eviction from the show.

Apart from this, Shilpa Shinde also expressed being cornered in one of the stunts by Nimrit and Aditi. Nimrit tried to justify herself but Shilpa ended the conversation by telling Nimrit that she always ended up taking a lot of stress and had no intention of acting like a Bigg Boss contestant.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shilpa Shinde REVEALS Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Aditi Sharma cornered her during water stunt: 'Mujhe feel hua ki..'