Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has kept fans hooked to the screens with its thrilling stunts and challenges. With the grand finale airing today, excitement is at its peak as viewers eagerly await the big winner reveal. In yesterday’s episode, Shalin Bhanot got emotional when host Rohit Shetty mentioned his beginnings, recalling that Shalin’s first job was at a mobile shop.

During the episode, contestants were presented with special posters by Rohit Shetty, and when it was Shalin’s turn, he received one titled ‘Showman Shalin.’ Praising him, Rohit said, “Shalin, tumne sirf stunts hi nahi kiye, tumne poori duniya ko entertain bhi kiya hai. (Shalin, you not only performed stunts, but you also entertained the whole world.)”

Rohit Shetty continued, “Shalin ki quality ye hai ki apne par mazaak le leta hai vo. Toh Shalin aap sirf iss show mein nahi ho, aap khud ek show ho. (Shalin has this quality that he can laugh at himself. So, Shalin, you're not just part of this show, you are a show yourself.)” This heartfelt acknowledgment brought Shalin to tears.

Rohit further reminisced about the time Shalin worked at a mobile shop in Lokhandwala, saying, “Aur aaj Shalin dekho showman ban gaya. (And today, look, Shalin has become a showman.)”

Touched by the memory, Shalin replied, “Sir, mai ek baat bolu, hum hasi mazaak karte hai toh acha lagta hai mujhe bhi. Ye shabd na aapse milna bahut badi baat hai. (Sir, may I say something? When we joke around, I really enjoy it too. Hearing these words from you is a big deal for me.)”

The other finalists also received posters with unique titles. Krishna Shroff was named ‘Comeback Queen’ for her incredible journey from being eliminated in the early weeks to making a triumphant return as a wildcard and now reaching the finale. Karan Veer Mehra was crowned ‘Killer Karanveer,’ with Rohit Shetty calling him the pillar of the show. Gashmeer Mahajani earned the title ‘Baazigar Gashmeer,’ while Abhishek Kumar was dubbed ‘Ace Abhishek.’

Adding to the excitement, the cast of Jigra, including Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, will grace the grand finale with their presence. The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air on Colors TV on Saturday, September 29, 2024, at 9 PM. For those who prefer streaming, the episode will also be available live on JioCinema.

