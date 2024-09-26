Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: Shalin Bhanot attempts yet another daredevil stunt; will he win this season?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has kept the fans on the edge of their seats. The show will reveal its winner in the upcoming weekend. Ahead of the show's grand finale, it has managed to maintain a lot of buzz. As fans countdown days to the finale, the makers dropped a thrilling promo of finalist Shalin Bhanot attempting yet another daredevil stunt.

As per the new promo of the show, Shalin Bhanot is tagged as The Showman as he takes over a thrilling stunt in the grand finale of the show. Shalin is seen jumping from one car to another in the quest for flags. The catch is that the cars are hanging up in the air, attached to a harness. Bhanot proves his strength and dedication as he jumps from one car to another, hailing Lord Ram.

Take a look at the recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Shalin Bhanot had a roller coaster ride in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While he started as a great competitor, he lost his form a few times. He was often called out for not following the rules and protocols of the stunts and even giving up a few of them even before attempting.

During the initial phase, Shalin aborted the tear gas stunt and exited the task within seconds. He didn't try getting flags in the ostrich stunt and gave up easily as well. In the ticket to the finale stunt, he was put in the ice-cold water tank. He lost his patience and calm as soon as he entered the tank and immediately aborted the stunt. Meanwhile, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia won the stunt as she remained in the tank for ten minutes.

Advertisement

While Shalin was often called out for aborting stunts and taking a few stunts lightly, he bounced back in the competition a few weeks ago and promised host Rohit Shetty that he'd perform well and secure a spot in the finale. Interestingly, the actor did what he said. While viewers felt Gashmeer Mahajani would become the second finalist of the show, Shalin Bhanot proved his mettle and defeated Mahajani in a stunt. He performed better than Mahajani and made Rohit Shetty proud by completing the entire stunt in time.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale promos have already been released, and they have spiked the curiosity and excitement among the fans. The grand finale of the show will witness Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina gracing the show to promote their movie Jigra.

Finalist Abhishek Kumar narrated an interesting story to Alia Bhatt from the sets of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, as Kumar was a crowd artist in the movie and was on the film set for around 22 days. He narrated how he wanted to get a picture clicked with Bhatt, but her security guards shooed him away. Alia felt bad hearing the story, and to compensate, she asked Kumar to click selfies with her, leaving him enthralled.

Advertisement

Apart from Alia and Vedang, the grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will also have Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment stars like Bharti Singh, Kashmeera Shah, and Nia Sharma gracing the show.

The top 5 finalists of this season are Karan Veer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Gashmeer Mahajani, Abhishek Kumar, and Krishna Shroff.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: Abhishek Kumar reveals Alia Bhatt's bodyguard shooed him once; Jigra actress sweetly compensates