Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is set for its grand finale, and during the Semi-Finals, the contestants received special messages from their loved ones. Karan Veer Mehra received an intriguing message from his friend and fellow contestant, Karan Wahi. The message was a cryptic yet encouraging one, hinting at their shared past and the journey they've been on together. Karan Veer recalls entering Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment with his friend Karan Wahi.

In the video message, Karan Wahi said, “Ye aaj se Khatron Ke Khiladi nahi hai, ye humesha se khatron ke khiladi raha hai. Toh maine na bas ek hi cheez kehna chahunga life mein har jagah galaxy nahi hoti hai toh dhyan rakhna.”

“(He is not just a player of danger today; he have always been a player of danger. So, I just want to say one thing, in life, not everywhere is a galaxy, so keep that in mind.)”

Host Rohit Shetty then asked Karan Veer about this cryptic message. Karan Veer shared a story about Salman Bhai's galaxy, recalling an event from 20 years ago when he and his friends were young, avid fans. They decided to take a turn and started honking at the gate. To their utter surprise, instead of being asked to leave, the gate opened, and they were invited inside the building.

Karan Veer Mehra said, “Pata hi nahi karna kya hai toh humne puch liya Salman sir hai upar, vo bole nahi vo toh shooting gaye hai lekin aap aaiye, hume samajh nahi aaya kare kya toh hum logon ne bola aate hai thodi der mein. Phir reverse le kar vapas kar liya.”

“(We had no idea what to do, so we asked if Salman Sir was upstairs. They said, 'No, he’s gone for a shoot, but please come in.' We didn't understand what to do, so we told them we would come back in a little while. Then we reversed and left.)”

When Rohit asked if Salman Khan knew about this incident, Karan jokingly replied that now he would. Rohit added that even if Salman didn’t know, he would make sure to tell him.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness the top 3 finalists, including Karan Veer Mehra, set to compete in the Grand Finale for the trophy. The Grand Finale promises to be a thrilling and action-packed event, with the contestants facing their most daring challenges yet. The Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air on September 28, 2024. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, along with Vedang Raina, is expected to appear to promote their film Jigra.

