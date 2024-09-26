Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty DECLARES Krishna Shroff as comeback queen; Watch

Krishna Shroff is the only female contestant in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, who has reached the finale. The host of the adventure stunt-based reality show has declared her the comeback queen. Indeed! She gave a tough fight to secure her spot in the adventure stunt-based reality show.

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 released a video where Rohit Shetty's background voice says, "Krishna comeback queen." She is then seen doing daredevil stunts—from climbing a ladder in mid-air to swinging from one end to the other, Krishna looks like a slay queen. Will she be the winner of the show?

The caption posted by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team read: "Haar kar comeback dene waale ko Krishna kehte hai yeh toh pata hai, par uske haathon mein trophy hogi ya nahi yeh dekhiye finale mein! Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14 #GrandFinale, iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Apart from Krishna, Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Shalin Bhanot, and Karan Veer Mehra are the top five contestants who have made it to the finale. The show is just a few days away from its conclusion, with the grand finale set to air this weekend, promising an entertaining and exciting narrative.

One of the latest promos suggests that Nia Sharma, Kashmera Shah, and Laughter Chefs host Bharti Singh will be seen in the finale. Their funny antics are sure to bring a lot of laughter and non-stop entertainment for their fans.

As seen in the promo, Bharti Singh was having a humorous conversation with Krishna. She asked Krishna to name a vegetable, but Krishna couldn’t answer. Bharti joked about how Jackie Shroff, Krishna’s father, often encourages everyone to plant trees, while his own daughter doesn’t know the names of vegetables that Indians commonly eat.

Krishna also shared how her father Jackie has always been a talented chef. When Shetty suggested calling him, Krishna quickly responded that they wouldn’t be able to afford him because he’s such a famous chef—a perfectly savage reply!

