Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Aug 25: Aashish Mehrotra breaks down after elimination; loses in 9 seconds difference

Yet another contestant got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14!

After the Bluff Master week, Anupamaa actor Aashish Mehrotra was eliminated from the show after losing a stunt to Sumona Chakravarti and Shalin Bhanot. The week didn't favor Mehrotra, as he got fear fanda without performing any stunt because of the briefcase twist. He was supposed to bluff Niyati Fatnani, but he failed to do so and got fear fanda without trying his luck with any stunt.

As Aashish Mehrotra was eliminated from the show, he got emotional and revealed that he wanted to stay in it. Rohit Shetty appreciated him for his journey so far in the show. As Mehrotra broke down in tears, Karan Veer Mehra came and hugged him and mentioned that he was quite passionate about the show.

Take a look at a recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Sumona Chakravarti, Aashish Mehrotra, and Shalin Bhanot performed the elimination stunt. Facing his fears of snakes, Mehrotra was the first to perform the stunt, which involved reptiles and electric shocks. Aashish completed the stunt in 6 minutes and 4 seconds, Shalin Bhanot in 4 minutes and 5 seconds, and Sumona Chakravarti in 5 minutes and 55 seconds.

With a slight difference of nine seconds, Aashish Mehrotra had to bid adieu to the show.

As he parted ways with the show, Ashish thanked Rohit Shetty and the makers for the opportunity. He also added that Rohit Shetty played an essential role in his life as he was a judge for India's Next Superstars, which he won.

Last week, Aditi Sharma got evicted from the show. Krishna Shroff and Shilpa Shinde were evicted, too. However, the duo was brought back as wildcard contestants.

