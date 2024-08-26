Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's mother-in-law passes away; actress says she loved son Rudransh more than her

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death.

Rupali Ganguly is a household name owing to her stint in Anupamaa. Recently, the actress shared a tragic personal update in a new post. With grief in her heart, she stated that her mother-in-law, Sudarshan Verma, passed away. The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress posted a heartfelt video message expressing her sorrow and also opened up about her son's first birthday without his grandmother. Ganguly also emphasized how people must cherish their parents.

In the video shared by the actress on her official social media handle, we can see her mother-in-law wishing Rudransh (Rupali’s son) a very happy birthday from his previous celebrations. Later, the family gathers around as Rudransh cuts the cake. Undeniably, the clip showcases a pure, deep, and selfless bond between Sudarshan Verma and her grandson. The video captures the essence of their relationship and is quite heartwarming.

In the caption, Rupali Ganguly penned an emotional note and acknowledged the unconditional love and blessings grandparents bring to our lives. She wrote, "Rudransh’s first birthday without that one person who perhaps loved him more than his parents ….Forever Daadi ka laadla Krishna ….Smt Sudarshan Verma … your void will be felt always ….Cherish the parents and the Grandparents … pure unconditional unadulterated blessings…."

Reacting to the heartwrenching post, fans flooded the comment section with condolences and prayers after Rupali informed them about her mother-in-law's demise. One of the users wrote, "May her soul rest in peace. She will always be an angel to her beloved grandson." Another one remarked, "Rest in peace." Several netizens dropped birthday wishes for Rupali's son and also wished for strength during this difficult time.

On her work front, Rupali Ganguly is seen playing the titular role in Anupamaa alongside Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna. As per the reports doing rounds, the show is likely to have yet another leap. Not only this, but certain online reports suggest that the makers might introduce a renowned actor as the lead of the show. Well, confirmation on Rupali and Gaurav exiting Anupamaa is yet to arrive.

Pinkvilla extends heartfelt condolences to Sudarshan Verma's family. May her soul rest in peace.

