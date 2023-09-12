Kundali Bhagya written update, September 12: Preeta visits Luthar’s house alone

Karan started playing with the balloon, he felt a different kind of connection with this balloon. He couldn't help but chuckle at his silliness as he found himself enamored with a simple balloon. It was one of those rare moments of pure joy that came from the simplest of things. He had a wide grin on his face, completely lost in the whimsy of the moment.

Rakhi, intrigued by Karan's unusual display of happiness, approaches him. As she walked over, he was taken aback by her sudden appearance. She asks him about the balloon and tells him that also likes balloons. She asks him if she can keep the balloon but Karan denies saying that it is his balloon. Rakhi says that no one has given him the balloon but he found it so technically it doesn't belong to him. Karan says that it is his balloon only and he loves the balloon so much and wants to keep it. Rakhi burst into laughter, teasing him about his childlike attachment to the balloon. Karan also laughs and admits that he is a bit childish.

Their playful banter continued, with Rakhi gently poking fun at Karan for his affection toward the balloon. She couldn't resist hugging him and telling him how much she loved him. Karan, touched by her affection, says that he loves her too.

On the other hand, Shambhu was growing increasingly frustrated as he repeatedly called Nidhi. He was blackmailing Nidhi and was demanding the money he believed she owed him. Nidhi promptly disconnects the call, causing his anger to escalate. Nidhi blocked Shambhu’s number and thought about a new plan. However, Shambhu was not one to give up easily. He decided to take matters into his own hands and headed straight to the Luthra house to confront Nidhi in person.

Meanwhile, Shrishti requested Preeta not to scold her today. Preeta didn’t say anything but offered Prasad to Shrishti from the puja she had attended earlier. Srishti apologizes to Preeta.

Preeta then asks Srishti if she has any plans for the day or if she is free would visit the Luthra house with her. Shrishti, however, quickly fabricated an excuse, claiming to have some important work that required Preeta's assistance.

Their conversation was interrupted as Gurpreet brought them tea. Shanaya joined them, and a playful tussle for the teacup ensued between Shanaya and Mohit.

Preeta sensed Shrishti's hesitance about visiting the Luthra house, puzzling her. Resolving to go alone, she watched as Rajveer prepared for work, only for Shanaya to boldly flirt with him. In the presence of Preeta and Srishti, Shanaya's behavior left them both astonished. Srishti inquired about Shanaya, with Mohit clarifying that there was no romantic involvement between Rajveer and Shanaya.

Preeta asks Rajveer if he loves someone else and has a relationship, but Rajveer simply denies it. Gurpreet takes Shanaya aside and scolds her for flirting with Rajveer like this. She asks her to sway away from him. Gurpreet tells her that Rajveer loves someone else and tells her everything about Rajveer and Palki’s love story. Shanaya says there is nothing like that and even when she confronted Palki about this she refused. Gurpreet says that Palki never shares her feelings with anyone. Shanaya disapproves of this and tells Gurpreet that she is dating Rajveer and leaves there. Gurpreet asks Palki about Rajveer and Shanaya’s relationship and she regretfully accepts it. Gurpreet felt bad for Palki as she could see love in her eyes.

Gurpreet cannot believe it. She knows that Rajveer loves Palki and she thinks that they both are made for each other. Shanaya, however, plays her little games and sticks to Rajveer. Srishti says that Rajveer cannot take both Shanaya and Palki on his bike, upon which Palki says that she is happy to travel alone. Preeta says that she will go out after some time so Palki can come with her. Rajveer informs everyone that his bike is in service so he will take a cab and can take both Paki and Shanay with him.

Meanwhile, Karan was looking for Rishabh. He explained to Rakhi that he needed Rishabh's help in selecting an outfit for an upcoming inauguration event. Nidhi offered to choose his clothes for him. Karan couldn't help but express his disapproval of Nidhi's taste. Rakhi playfully teased Karan about his fashion choices.

Meanwhile, Rajveer, Palki, and Shanaya come to Luthra’s house. Girish brought his wife, Girja, along with him. Rakhi introduced Girja to the family and humorously warned her that if she ever saw a new woman in the house, she should know that she was Karan's wife. Rakhi kindly requested that Girja refrain from bothering Nidhi during her stay.

Shaurya enlists Nidhi's assistance in choosing the perfect outfit for the celebration, aiming to make a striking impression. Nidhi curiously asks why he brought Shayana along for shopping. Shaurya explains that Shanaya is more of a wannabe, but his thoughts are consumed by Rajveer and his sinister agenda. Suddenly, Shaurya discovers that Shanaya, Palki, and Rajveer have arrived at the location, prompting him to hurry and greet them.

Preeta arrived at the Luthra house. However, as she entered, she noticed that everyone in the living room had suddenly vanished. Perplexed, she began looking for Nidhi, determined to confront her about the attack in the hospital.

Girja, spotting Preeta, immediately assumes she's Karan's wife and requests her help in selecting clothes for him. However, Preeta clarifies she's not married, leaving Girja to speculate they might have had a quarrel. Meanwhile, Preeta continues her search for Nidhi's room, and Karan senses her proximity.

This episode was watched on Zee5.