Madhurima Tuli recalls shooting romantic scene with Akshay Kumar in Baby; says ‘I was quite nervous’

Bigg Boss 13 fame Madhurima Tuli recently shared her experience working with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for her debut film Baby, released in 2015. Madhurima played Akshay Kumar’s wife in the film and had a few romantic scenes with the superstar.

During a recent chat with friend and fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, the actress revealed that she was quite nervous while working with Akshay Kumar initially because it was her debut film and romancing such a big superstar in one’s debut movie is very overwhelming. However, the makers and the actors were supportive and helpful, and she eventually felt comfortable during the scenes.

In the follow-up question, Paras asked about the routine that everybody working with Akshay Kumar has to follow. In response to his question, Madhurima replied that it is quite true that the superstar is very punctual and disciplined with his routine, and whoever works with him also follows a similar routine and ethics. She further added that she had to wake up at 4 a.m. and start shooting by 7 a.m.

The podcast was filled with fun banters between Paras and Madhurima, where they discussed their Bigg Boss journey and also the recent controversy around Asim Riaz’s behavior in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. When Paras asked the Kumkum Bhagya actress about her take on the whole Asim Riaz episode, she said that Asim might have felt afraid of something, and maybe it was his way of dealing with that fear. She later added that it seemed as if Asim was still not out of the Bigg Boss house and that he stretched the quarrel a little too much.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Madhurima Tuli takes a dig at Asim Riaz’s attitude, says he thought his Bigg Boss tactics would work in Khatron Ke Khiladi