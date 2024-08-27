Aly Goni DEFENDS Asim Riaz against his fight with Abhishek Kumar in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14; 'Someone must have provoked him...'

Popular actor Aly Goni recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast. While talking to the couple, Aly explained how trolls don't affect him and mentioned that these are fans of some actors. He even claimed that trolls happen after doing reality shows like Bigg Boss. He then stated how Asim Riaz is a nice person but still, he has been getting hate after his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 ousting.

When Bharti Singh asked Aly Goni whether Asim was aggressive, Aly shared, "That is his nature; he didn't like it." Aly said that the trollers are not to judge as it was a problem between him and the channel, and the channel made the decision.

Speaking about the incident, Aly Goni commented, "I want to be honest. I haven't seen the episodes, but I watched Asim's episodes especially. If it was shown so much, then, of course, a lot must have happened, and it was edited. Whatever happened, no one knows about it much."

Showing his support for Asim Riaz, Aly said, "If he was reacting so aggressively, then he must have been provoked. Someone must have provoked him."

Aly recalled how Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Aditya Narayan also had misunderstandings during their season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The actor shared how the other contestants tried to solve the matter by guiding Aditya and Haarsh.

Advertisement

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Aly said, "If the other 10-12 people who were standing, if they would have tried to calm Asim down, it wouldn't have happened. Everyone was provoking him, and so that happened. This is not Bigg Boss." Bharti agreed, saying that everyone wants to convert every reality show into Bigg Boss.

Aly continued, "Everyone has a nature. Asim has aggression." He further added, "I have known him since childhood. He has aggression. I don't know if he misbehaved with Rohit (Rohit Shetty) sir, or not, and if he did, then he is wrong. But the other 10-12 people who were standing there should have tried to calm down the matter, but they were showing him attitude and were trying to be heroes. I don't think so, that's right."

Bharti Singh and Aly Goni recalled how Aditya Narayan was also aggressive but everyone guided him and he understood. Bharti mentioned that Haarsh and Aditya are now good friends. Aly explained that Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants could have handled Asim, but instead, they provoked him.

Advertisement

Aly expressed, "Asim must have thought, 'Yaar, main toh TV pe ch**iya dikh jaaunga.' As an actor and performer, he must have thought that everything was getting recorded and his image was getting ruined, so he must have gotten aggressive." Aly shared that people don't know the reality, and this incident did no good to anyone.

For the uninformed, Asim Riaz was expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 after his argument with the makers and Abhishek Kumar.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Abhishek Kumar drops inside VIDEOS from his birthday celebration with family