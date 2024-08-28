Madhurima Tuli takes a dig at Asim Riaz’s attitude, says he thought his Bigg Boss tactics would work in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Bigg Boss 13 fame Madhurima Tuli recently appeared on Paras Chhabra’s podcast, Abraa Ka Dabra Show, where the two reflected on their time together in Bigg Boss 13. During the conversation, they delved into the show's unique and often unpredictable dynamics, where intense emotions ran high. Madhurima and Paras fondly recalled how, in the Bigg Boss house, the atmosphere could change instantly.

They reminisced about how all the contestants would often find themselves in heated arguments, with tempers flaring and conflicts erupting over the smallest issues. Despite the frequent clashes, something remarkable about the Bigg Boss experience was how quickly these disputes would dissipate.

While discussing their Bigg Boss 13 journey, Paras asked Madhurima about Asim’s behavior in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and whether she had watched the episode. Madhurima had an interesting point to make, suggesting that Asim might have been afraid of something on the show, and his behavior was a way of coping with that fear.

Paras responded by saying that Asim had always been like that, even during Bigg Boss 13. He recalled how Asim would get frustrated whenever he was unable to perform a task. Madhurima added, “Asim just stretched it, and he is not yet out of the house.” Paras further speculated that Asim might have thought he could also carry his Bigg Boss image into Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Paras also shared about a meme that was made on one of the episodes where Asim and Madhurima had a little argument, and Madhurima asked Asim to laugh at himself, and he, in spite of showing his anger, went in front of the mirror and actually started laughing at himself. This meme went viral on social media reels. Madhurima further said that their season was quite authentic and relatable, so people still love the season and recall the contestants and the episodes.

