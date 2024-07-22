Paras Chhabra reveals why he thinks contestants of Bigg Boss 13 aren't getting work despite the season being so popular

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular seasons in the history of Bigg Boss. The season is often replayed on Colors and the reels from the season are also quite viral on social media. Paras Chhabra, one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 13, recently revealed in his podcast that the celebrity contestants from the 13th season didn't get enough work due to COVID-19 despite the season being one of the most popular ones.

Paras Chhabra on Bigg Boss 13 contestants not getting enough work

After appearing in Bigg Boss, contestants usually get a lot of work offers for different shows across mediums, however, the same didn't happen with the celebrities of Bigg Boss 13. In his recent podcast with Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra highlighted the same. Paras said, "Hum kaam kar rahe hai ya nahi kar rahe hai par TV pe hum dikh rahe hai. (Even though we aren't working, we are on TV)."

Arti added, "But touchwood everybody is doing well, sab acha kar rahe hai." Paras shared his difference of opinion and told her that the contestants of their season aren't doing well for themselves.

Take a look at a glimpse of Paras Chhabra's podcast with Arti Singh here:

Paras Chhabra said, "Bas yeh COVID nahi aata toh hum bahot kuch kar rahe hote. Humare paas bahot ache ache shows hote. Jaise tu abhi dekh season 14 aaya hai 15 aaya hai, 16 aaya hai inke saare contestants ko back to back kaam mile hai TV pe. Woh log dikh rahe hai. Aur hum kyu nahi dikh paaye, kyuki COVID aagaya."

(I think if there was no COVID, we would've been doing pretty well. We would have got a lot of good shows. Like contestants from Bigg Boss 14, 15, and 16 are getting work back to back on TV. They are still seen. We couldn't do the same because of COVID.)"

Arti Singh added that Paras still did music videos and earned money but he mentioned that he wants to do web and other TV shows. Arti added that she would like to take up shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh on doing Bigg Boss 13

During the same chat, Paras Chhabra revealed that he said yes to Bigg Boss 13 because the show was set up in Mumbai's Film City and not in Lonavala. He mentioned being happy about his timing of taking up the show. He said, "Kiya bhi toh kaunsa season kiya, jo history bann chuka hai. (I did the season which created a history)."

Arti Singh also added that she had been waiting to do Bigg Boss for a long time and when it happened, she was a part of the most successful seasons.

Arti Singh on not inviting Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz to her wedding

In Paras Chhabra's podcast, Arti was asked about not inviting Asim Riaz as she was good friends with him during Bigg Boss 13. Singh shared that things with Asim were fine and they often met at the gym post Bigg Boss 13, however, she didn't feel an emotional connection with him anymore.

Arti added that she wanted to invite people who are close to her and who are genuinely happy about her starting a new chapter of her life.

