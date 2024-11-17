Mom-to-be Shraddha Arya celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with husband and family but her cute baby bump steals the show; PICS

Shraddha Arya will soon embrace motherhood and welcome her first child with her husband, Rahul Nagal. Ahead of the new chapter, the actress celebrated her third wedding anniversary with her family members. From cakes to parents' blessings and romantic pictures to smiling faces, the snapshots scream love, love, and love. The anniversary is indeed more special while they await the arrival of their baby.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Kundali Bhagya actress shared a series of photos from the homely celebration. In a few of the pictures, Rahul is seen lovingly holding Shraddha’s baby bump. A photo also shows him planting a sweet peck on her cheeks.

Furthermore, the frame features the actress' father, mother, and sister. With some flowers, minimal decoration, and a lively atmosphere, Shraddha's wedding celebration is all about familial bonds, happiness, and excitement. In the caption, she expressed, “Happy 3 To us (red heart and cake with candles emoji)”.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Reacting to the photos, Anjum Fakih, one of Arya’s BFFs, showered love in the comment section and wrote, ‘Bohot saara pyaar.” Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Munisha Khatwani extended heartfelt wishes to the couple and wished them happy anniversary. Further, Rashami Desai also reacted.

For the uninitiated, Shraddha Arya got married to Rahul Nagal in Nov 2021 in a dreamy affair, with her close ones in attendance.

Last year, she shared a bunch of pictures from her wedding ceremony, which was held in Delhi, on the occasion of second marriage anniversary.

Talking about her pregnancy announcement, she shared a beautiful video wherein she and her husband Rahul Nagal danced on the beach while her baby bump is quite visible. And the sweetest part? The pregnancy test strip which has two pink lines indicating a positive result.

Along with the beautiful video, Shraddha wrote, "We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!!"

Shraddha Arya did not report to the sets of Kundali Bhagya for a long time. The actress told media portals that she had a back issue, and the doctors asked her to take bed rest and avoid traveling. The makers of Kundali Bhagya managed to shoot with the actress at her house.

