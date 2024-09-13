Rumored mom-to-be Shraddha Arya steps out for Anjum Fakih’s birthday bash in crop top; poses with her Kundali Bhagya fam

The internet has been abuzz with the news of Shraddha Arya’s pregnancy for the last few weeks. The Kundali Bhagya actress has been spotted twice in the same week. Her recent outing was for her co-star Anjum Fakih’s birthday bash. Her choice of outfit gave rise to fresh speculations over her pregnancy.

Rumored mom-to-be Shraddha Arya wore a black crop top that showed off her mid-riff. She paired it with a high-waisted black pant and a black jacket on top. Her all-black outfit stole the spotlight. A few eagle-eyed viewers spotted her bump and they are confident that the actress is pregnant.

Arya was accompanied by her husband, Rahul Nagal. A video also surfaced on the internet that showed the couple walking toward the venue after parking their car. Seeing the paps, the Kundali Bhagya actress covered her belly with the clutch she was carrying. Netizens seem to think this gesture was to cover her bump.

Check out pictures of Shraddha Arya here:

Along with Shraddha Arya, other Kundali Bhagya actors Paras Kalnawat, Supriya Shukla, and Abhishek Kapoor were also there. The group shared pictures on their social media handles which delighted fans. Shukla uploaded a picture with Kalnawat, Arya and another actress and wrote, “Hum chaaron ki kundali mein milna tha. Humara bhagya yahi chahta tha.”

Paras Kalnawat and Abhishek Kapoor also uploaded a series of pictures from Anjum Fakih’s birthday bash. Apart from them, Fakih’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 friends Arjit Taneja and Soundous Moufakir were also there.

Meanwhile, talking about Shraddha Arya, a few days back she was spotted wearing a gorgeous embroidered saree as she stepped out for Ganpati Darshan. In the videos that surfaced on the internet, she was seen covering her belly with the pallu of her saree. Netizens wrote that she is hiding her bump this way.

Shraddha Arya married Rahul Nagal, an Indian Naval officer on November 16, 2021. The two are settled in Vizag and Shraddha keeps traveling between Mumbai and Vizag for work. Talking about her pregnancy rumors, she has neither confirmed nor denied the speculations.

