Mom-to-be Shradhaa Arya gives 1st glimpse of baby bump with husband; Kundali Bhagya actress’ PIC will melt your heart

Shraddha Arya, the popular television actress known for her role in Kundali Bhagya, has officially given her fans a glimpse of her baby bump! After recently announcing her pregnancy, the mom-to-be took to Instagram early this morning to share a heartwarming picture that’s bound to melt hearts.

Shraddha Arya uploaded a beautiful photo on her Instagram story, which shows her husband, Rahul Nagal, embracing her baby bump while resting his head on her lap. The couple gave out some serious goals in the intimate moment, with Shraddha adding a simple yet sweet caption, "Babies."

Check out Shraddha Arya’s picture below:

This is the first time the actress has shared a picture of her bump after announcing her pregnancy on September 15. Shraddha and Rahul, who tied the knot in 2021, have always kept their relationship private but often share sweet moments with their fans.

The couple’s baby news has created a buzz among her fans and the television industry. The rumors of her pregnancy first spread a month back when media was not allowed on the sets of Kundali Bhagya as she resumed shooting. Recently, she made a few public appearances for Ganpati darshan and then attended her best friend Anjum Fakih’s birthday.

The photos and videos from these outings made her fans confident that she was pregnant. The Kundali Bhagya actress neither denied nor accepted the rumors. Only recently, she made a post on Instagram announcing the arrival of their first baby.

Advertisement

The Kundali Bhagya actress uploaded a video that shows her and husband Rahul Nagal dancing at a beach while Arya's baby bump is quite visible. There’s a small mirror on the beach that shows them dancing and in front of the mirror, one can see a pregnancy test strip which has two pink lines indicating a positive pregnancy result. She uploaded a sweet video and wrote, “We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!!”

Her colleagues and friends from the industry, Mouni Roy, Mahi Vij, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, Arjit Taneja, and Supriya Shukla, among others, dropped congratulatory messages. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on her journey to motherhood.

ALSO READ: Rumours were true, Shraddha Arya makes the much-awaited pregnancy announcement with hubby: ‘We’re expecting….’