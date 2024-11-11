WATCH: Kundali Bhagya fame Ruhi Chaturvedi announces pregnancy with husband Shivendraa Om Saainiyol; Shraddha Arya says, 'Had an inkling'

It's happiness in the air! Ruhi Chaturvedi, who is renowned for her stint in Kundali Bhagya, is all set to embrace motherhood. The actress shared the overwhelming news on social media through a beautiful and heart-melting video. Making the big revelation even more special, Ruhi informed the fans about her pregnancy on November 11, which also marks her husband's birthday.

The slow-motion clip captures Ruhi and her husband, Shivendraa Om Saainiyol, at a poolside. It shows Shivendraa kneeling gracefully before Ruhi as she turns to face him. He is shirtless at the pool, while Ruhi wears a pink monokini. As she turns to reveal her baby bump, the atmosphere is filled with warmth and affection.

In a heartfelt gesture, Shivendraa leans in to kiss Ruhi's baby bump, encapsulating their love and excitement for the journey ahead. The caption of the post reads, “Our beautiful family is getting a little bigger and a lot more wonderful 11:11. Happy birthday my best friend @shivendraa_om_saainiyol.”

Take a look at the post here:

Reacting to Ruhi’s pregnancy announcement video, Shraddha Arya commented, “Wowwww, I had an inkling.. Best News on internet today.. Lots Of Love And Luck to The New Parents to be.”

For those living under the rocks, Shraddha is also expecting her first child with her husband, Rahul Nagal. Owing to her performance in Kundali Bhagya, she has become a household name.

Advertisement

Further, Shakti Arora, Mansi Srivastava, and other actors also congratulated Ruhi Chaturvedi and her husband as they await the arrival of their first baby. Supriya Shukla expressed, “Wohooo... Wohoooo... Congratulations Ruhi.. Shiv.... So so happy for you... Sending u lots of love god bless..”

Adhvik Mahajan also sent heartfelt wishes to Ruhi and Shivendraa. The actor wrote, “Woahhh…wat a wonderful news guys Many Many Congratulations & stay blessed u all.”

Talking about Ruhi Chaturvedi, she married Shivendraa in 2019 on December 2. While she earned her breakthrough with Kundali Bhagya, the actress also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Her husband has worked alongside Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in Choti Sarrdaarni.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Shraddha Arya gives 1st glimpse of baby bump with husband; Kundali Bhagya actress’ PIC will melt your heart