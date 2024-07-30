Munmun Dutta shares BTS video from sets as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 16 years; Kush Shah enjoys virtually

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is more than just a TV show - it's an emotion that has managed to unite the Indian audience even after all these years. Despite various cast changes, the sitcom continues to bring laughter.

Just recently, the show marked its 16th anniversary, and Munmun Dutta shared a behind-the-scenes video to give fans a glimpse of the celebrations.

Munmun Dutta shares BTS video from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Babita ji, aka Munmun Dutta, shared a fun video wherein the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors and the crew members are seen enjoying the milestone together. We can see them cutting a cake to make the momentous occasion more memorable.

The actor did not miss out on sharing her happiness with Kush Shah, who recently exited the show after playing the character of Goli for years. From Asit Kumarr Modi dancing in excitement to Gokuldham Society members grooving to the dhol beats, the clip captured all the happy moments.

Sharing the video, Munmun wrote, "Behind the scenes of 16 year celebration of #TMKOC Couldn’t have left Kush out of it and missed Dilip ji as he is travelling. P.S- This song, ‘ Piya Piya Calling’ from @coke_studio has been my ABSOLUTE favourite for some time and it’s on repeat the whole day."

Reacting to the video, one of the fans expressed, "I LOVE THIS SHOW ONLY BECAUSE OF YOUUUU MUNMUN MAM." Another user remarked, "Miss you goli sir." Further, one of the comments read, "Happy for this Moment."

More about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Starring an ensemble cast, including Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running television series. The first episode went on air on July 28, 2008. Ever since then, it has been India's most popular sitcom, receiving much love from the audience.

