Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Kush Shah gets emotional as he bids adieu to show as Goli; to be replaced by new actor

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running TV shows and has been entertaining fans for almost sixteen years. The show gave fame to many actors, although a lot of them were replaced during its run.

Now, one of the actors who has been a part of the show since it began is set to bid adieu to the project. Kush Shah, who played the character of Goli, will no longer be a part of the show.

Kush Shah gets an emotional farewell on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

While many actors bid adieu to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah previously, Kush Shah is among the first ones to receive a warm farewell from the producer Asit Modi and the rest of the cast of the show. As Kush traveled abroad for further studies, he waved an emotional goodbye to the team and viewers.

The team celebrated Shah's 16-year association with the show as they gave him a warm farewell. Kush cut a cake and fed it to his colleagues on the sets. When asked to speak a few words, Kush got emotional and said, "I'll make you all proud."

Take a look at a recent glimpse from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah here:

Introduction of New Goli in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's official YouTube channel shared the video of Kush Shah's farewell celebration. The video also had Shah as Goli having a heartwarming interaction with audiences as glimpses of his initial years as a kid on the show were displayed on the screen.

Shah mentioned that a new actor will take over the character and the face of the new actor was also revealed in the video.

