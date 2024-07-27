Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal and Komal Hathi pen heartfelt notes for Goli aka Kush Shah as he quits the show

It was yesterday, on July 26, that it was revealed that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Goli aka Kush Shah announced that he would be quitting the show. The actor was a major part of Tapu Sena and used to constantly fight and irritate Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi. The senior actor, along with Goli's on-screen mom Komal Hathi aka Ambika Ranjankar penned emotional notes for Kush, that will move you to tears.

Jethalal, Komal Hathi write emotional posts for Goli:

Dilip Joshi who is the face of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and is known for his role as Jethalal Champaklal Gada wrote about the memories he had working with Kush Shah. His note read, "Jokes apart, I have enjoyed every scene I’ve done with you. Wishing you the best! May you continue to spread smiles! Looking forward to seeing you go far like a bandook ki ‘Goli’ now!" Goli's on-screen mother Komal Hathi aka Ambika Ranjankar wrote, "Great achievements require great sacrifices!!! All the best for your future missing you a lot."

Take a look at Dilip Joshi, Ambika Ranjankar's sweet note for Kush Shah here:

As seen in Dilip Joshi's post he shared a BTS picture of one of his viral scenes with Kush Shah where the actor was seen irritated and then gave a pinch to Goli. Jethalal had also written in his caption, "imkushshah this pinch is for leaving us!" Komal Hathi aka Anjali on the other hand had posted a series of selfies with Kush, that showed their perfect on-screen bond as mother and son.

Kush Shah's goodbye note from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets:

Kush, on the YouTube channel of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, could be heard saying that when this show had started and when he met his fans, he was very young. He got a lot of love since then. And this family referring to the TMKOC clan had given him as much love as his die-hard fans. Kush also spoke about making a lot of memories on the show which he enjoyed a lot. Kush had played the role of Goli for 16 years and has left an everlasting mark in the minds of all his followers.

