WATCH: Munmun Dutta aka Babita expresses gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 16 years; says THIS

Today (July 28), the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team has achieved the biggest milestone as the show has completed 16 long years of the telecast. Yes, the show has completed sixteen years. On this special day, Munmun Dutta got clicked in the city and while talking to the paparazzi, the actress expressed her joy at this achievement.

Munmun Dutta reacts to TMKOC completing 16 years:

Today, Munmun Dutta, who essays the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was spotted in the city. The actress looked beautiful as she sported an all-denim look and carried a black sling bag. When the paparazzi congratulated Munmun as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 16 years, Munmun thanked them and expressed her gratitude.

Munmun Dutta said, "Thank you" after receiving congratulations from the paparazzi and further said, "Aap logo ka pyaar hai, bhagwaan ka aashirwaad hai, humari mehnat hai, sab kuch hai.. (It's your love, god's blessings and our work)." Later, Munmun posed for the pictures and looked beautiful as she was all smiles.

Watch Munmun Dutta's video here-

Speaking about Munmun Dutta's journey, the actress has been a part of the longest-running sitcom since its inception. In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun essays the role of Babita Iyer and has gained wide recognition for her performance. Apart from this, Munmun also has a massive social media fan following and she often shares her whereabouts with her fans.

Advertisement

More about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

The first episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went on air on July 28, 2008. Ever since then, the show has been India's most popular sitcom and received unparalleled love. The storyline, characters, the amazing comedy resonated with the viewers and it became a huge hit.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Nitish Bhaluni, Sachin Shroff, Sunayana Fozdar, Sonalika Joshi and more in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Munmun Dutta has a crush on THESE Korean stars?