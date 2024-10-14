Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy announces exit from Anupamaa; pens emotional note about her 'first big break': 'Felt like a dream come true'

Since Anupamaa is all set to take a generational leap of 15 years, most of the actors have quit the show. After Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, and Nidhi Shah bid adieu to the Rupali Ganguly-led show, Nishi Saxena also announced her departure from Anupamaa. She posted a heartfelt video compiling some of her memorable scenes from the show, expressing gratitude to the audience and the team.

Nishi Saxena penned an emotional note while reflecting on her journey as Dimpy. After two years of joining the show, she said goodbye to Anupamaa. Expressing her emotions, the young actress wrote, "After two incredible years, it’s time to say goodbye to Dimple. This journey has been nothing short of life-changing. From playing multiple roles in one character to growing both as an actor and a person, I’ve learned so much along the way."

In the note, she referred to playing Dimpy as her first break, and hence, Nishi shared that she is beyond grateful to producer Rajan Shahi and the channel. She further stated that working in Anupamaa was almost like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her and felt like a dream come true. The actress added that transitioning from a devoted fan of the show to actually being part of it felt like the power of manifestation truly exists.

Further, she remarked, "A huge thank you to @rajan.shahi.543 and my co-actors for giving me so much love and treating me like family, and to the fans for showering me with endless support...Dimple will always have a special place in my heart. On to new adventures, but this one will always be cherished."

Take a look at the note here:

Reacting to her post, former Anupamaa actor Aashish Mehrotraa wrote, "Dimpi... U did ur best and you were sooo natural and fun." Sagar Parekh commented, "The best." Furthermore, Nidhi Shah, who played Kinjal in the show, penned, "Aww … Dimpy the cutest dimpy the best Dimpy forever in our heart." Well, Alpana Buch and Gaurav Sharma also reacted to her emotional post.

For the uninitiated, Anupamaa is gearing up to introduce new lead characters. Alisha Parveen as Aadhya and Shivam Khajuria as her onscreen love interest have joined the cast. Although most of the original cast members have called it quits, Rupali Ganguly has been retained. There are reports stating that Gaurav Khanna has also been retained.

