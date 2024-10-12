Anupamaa: Aurra Bhatnagar aka Aadhya pens gratitude note as she bids goodbye to the show; gets emotional

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show Anupamaa has been among the most loved daily soaps on Indian Television currently. Due to its engaging storyline and unexpected twists and turns, the show has been ranking at top on the TRP charts every week. Now, Anupamaa is all set to take a generation leap and new characters have been roped in. Meanwhile, all old characters including Aurra Bhatnagar have bid goodbye to the show.

Aurra Bhatnagar, who played the role of Aadhya in Anupamaa, shot her last episode for the show on October 9, 2024. She was roped in after the show took a five-year leap. Aurra essayed the role of Anupama and Anuj's daughter.

Now, as her stint in the show comes to an end, Aurra penned a gratitude note and shared her memorable moments with Anupamaa star cast. She can be seen getting emotional as she bids adieu to her on-screen father, Gaurav Khanna.

Watch Aurra Bhatnagar's video here-

Talking about her last day, she wrote, "They say goodbyes are very hard and I experienced it first hand on the 9th of October. Fact that It was my last day, a night shoot and I happen to be the only artist shooting made it more difficult."

Recalling her good memories with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, she added, "In my vanity sitting alone between the shoot as I slid the curtain I found myself in the jungle a little fog in the distance and a cooling drizzle after few hot weeks, I saw the flashes of my first day on Anupama set and then the reel of events started embeded into each other, with my time with Mummy Anupama - @rupaliganguly and her long compasionate hugs. The laughter episodes and those Lunch times with Pops - @gauravkhannaofficial And so on."

Thanking everyone from Anupamaa's team, she further mentioned, "A sudden knock on the door and I abruptly came Alive again. Difficult it was to part ways...On my way I wanted to thank @rajan.shahi.543 Sir for believing in me that I can portray those intense emotions of an emotionally hard pressed child. Heartfelt gratitude To our direction team lead by @romeshkalra sir and @abhayjadhao sir our production and camera team and the whole cast and crew."

The makers of Anupamaa have released a new promo of the show giving audiences a glimpse of the post-leap storyline. While Aadhya is shown as a grown-up girl, Anupamaa is shown living with her. The new episodes featuring the post-leap storyline will premiere on October 14.

