Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah aka Kinju Baby says goodbye to Rupali Ganguly-led show; pens emotional note: 'It’s difficult to move on'

For the last few weeks, Anupamaa has been under the media spotlight as the show is gearing up for a generational leap. Like most of the other actors, Nidhi Shah has also said goodbye to the Rupali Ganguly-led TV serial. Known for portraying Kinjal Shah, Nidhi took to social media to share her decision to leave the show after a tenure of four and a half years. She posted a heartfelt video montage featuring some of her memorable scenes from the show, expressing gratitude to the audience and the team.

Sharing the video with her fans on Instagram, Nidhi Shah jotted down an emotional note. Reflecting on her journey on Anupamaa, the young actress wrote, "With a Heavy Heart, I Say Goodbye to Kinju baby aka Kinjal. After four and a half unforgettable years, it’s time for me to bid farewell to my beloved character, Kinjal, and the phenomenal show, Anupamaa. This journey has been beyond anything I could have ever imagined. To be a part of a show that’s been number one on Indian television consecutively is a blessing I’ll cherish forever."

She mentioned being grateful to God and Anupamaa's producer, Rajan Shahi, for giving her the opportunity to play Kinjal. Nidhi also thanked her co-actors and the entire crew for their unwavering support and for making her journey so memorable. She also mentioned that saying goodbye is never easy and is leaving behind a piece of herself in Anupamaa. While concluding the post, she thanked her fans and the audience for showering love on her.

Lastly, Nidhi added, "Though it’s difficult to move on, I know this is just the beginning. Here’s to new chapters and more beautiful journeys ahead. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. With love, Nidhi Shah."

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as Nidhi shared the video and announced her departure from Anupamaa, her co-stars from the show reacted in the comment section. Aashish Mehrotraa, who played Toshu, commented, "Indeed, it was a beautiful journey... loved doing scenes with you, Kinju baby. #jaltosh .. wish you the best for future." Paras Kalnawat expressed, "Hamari kinjal." Further, Sagar Parekh, Nishi Saxena, Chandni Bhagwanani, and Tassnim Nerurkar reacted to her emotional post.

For the uninitiated, Anupamaa is gearing up to introduce new lead characters. Alisha Parveen as Aadhya and Shivam Khajuria as her onscreen love interest have joined the cast. The channel has already released a promo confirming the generational leap. Although most of the original cast members have called it quits, Rupali Ganguly has been retained. There are reports stating that Gaurav Khanna has also been retained.

