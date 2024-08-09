Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Hockey team bags bronze medal; Ankita Lokhande, Nakuul Mehta and more REACT; Here’s what they said

India is truly shining at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Indian Men's Hockey team secured the third position in the table and won a bronze medal at the games in Paris. Harmanpreet Singh-led squad defeated Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. After their win, many television celebrities, including Ankita Lokhande, Nakuul Mehta, Vicky Jain, and others congratulated the Indian Hockey team. They expressed pride in them and extended their best wishes.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Elvish Yadav reacted to the Indian Hockey team's win at the Summer Olympics 2024. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner wrote, "India wins bronze at the Olympics. PR Sreejesh !! (fire emoji)."

Ankita Lokhande updated her Instagram story and posted a heartfelt note congratulating the boys. She expressed pride in the team's determination and spirit. Her note read, "Congratulations Team India. 4th day of the week, 4th medal for India. What a day, what a game, and what a team. @hockeyindia trust me when I say this, it's only happy tears right now. Your determination and your spirit has made us all so proud."

Smriti Irani, who rose to fame with her performance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, took to the microblogging platform and penned, "शानदार प्रदर्शन, जबरदस्त जीत...पेरिस ओलिंपिक में स्पेन को हरा कर जीतने के लिए भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम को हार्दिक बधाई। इस विजयश्री ने हर भारतवासी का सर गर्व से ऊंचा किया है। भारतीय हॉकी टीम को उज्ज्वल भविष्य की शुभकामनाएं। (Superb performance, tremendous victory... Hearty congratulations to the Indian men's ockey team for defeating Spain in the Paris Olympics. This victory has made every Indian proud. Best wishes to the Indian hockey team for a bright future)."

Praising the Indian Hockey team for clinching the bronze medal at the ongoing Olympics, Vicky Jain congratulated the boys. His reaction resonated with every Indian's emotions. A segment of his note read, "Kya khele ho boyssss, & you guys got India it's 4th medal in the Paris Olympics 2024."

Further, Nakuul Mehta hailed PR Sreejesh for his contribution to the big win. The Hockey player has decided to call time on his career and announced retirement. Reacting to the same, the Ishqbaaz fame wrote, "Thank you, Champion! Modern day great of Indian hockey, you shall be missed."

For the uninitiated, the Indian Hockey team could not win an Olympic medal in Tokyo, but their victory at the Paris Olympics has definitely made the nation proud.

