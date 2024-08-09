Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra bags silver medal in javelin throw final; Aly Goni, Smriti Irani, others express pride

Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the men's javelin final. He settled for the second position with an 89.45-meter attempt, which turned out to be his personal best throw. Soon after the Tokyo Champion clinched the silver medal, wishes began pouring in. Numerous television personalities, including Elvish Yadav and Aly Goni, congratulated Neeraj for the marvelous win at the ongoing Olympics.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Smriti Irani showed immense pride in Neeraj Chopra. Sharing a short clip from the final match, she wrote, "Another historic throw for India! Congratulations, @Neeraj_Chopra1, on your stellar achievement at the #Olympics, which redefines excellence. You make us incredibly proud! #Cheer4Bharat."

Elvish Yadav, who maintains an active social media presence, also reacted to the Indian track and field athlete's achievement. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner expressed, "Proud Of You, Neeraj Bhai (red heart emojis)."

Further, the former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 contestant, Sophie Choudry, congratulated Neeraj Chopra. The actress also praised Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who secured the gold medal after setting a new Olympic record. Sophie wrote, "Huge congratulations #ArshadNadeem on breaking the Olympic record and winning Pakistan’s first medal in more than 30yrs! #NeerajChopra you are forever our champion!! Congratulations on your 2nd Olympic medal! We are so proud of you @Neeraj_chopra1 #javelin #OlympicGames"

Known for playing a significant role in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and his stint on Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni called Chopra a 'champion.' The actor also appreciated Nadeem's monster throw at the javelin men's final at the 2024 Olympics. Aly's tweet read, "It’s silver Congratulations, Neeraj Chopra. u r our champion.. And congratulations to Arshad Nadeem what throw it was."



Well, Aishwarya Sharma, who was last seen as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 17, took to her Instagram story and reacted to Neeraj Chopra's performance in the final.

Take a look here:

For the uninitiated, prior to Arshad Nadeem's record, the previous Olympic record of 90.57 m was held by Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway. It was set during the 2008 Beijing Games.

