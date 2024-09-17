PIC: Hina Khan heads straight to hospital after walking on ramp as she fights stage 3 breast cancer

Hina Khan, who is fighting stage 3 breast cancer, recently walked the Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week 2024, decked as a bride. She completed her professional commitments and then took to her Instagram story to post a picture revealing that she was back to the grind.

Hina Khan shared an Instagram story from the hospital bed, where she can be seen lying down with a brown blanket, showing her hand. She captioned the picture, "That time of the month, back to the grind, dua."

It was yesterday, September 16, when Hina was seen decked as a bride, wearing a striking red lehenga, smiling like a goddess, hiding her pain, and making her way to the stage. She posted a video where it showed she was getting ready. Her makeup and hair were being done to perfection by her stylist while she was dedicatedly having a conversation with one of the crew members. Donned in an embroidered red saree with traditional jewelry, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was seen doing namaste to the sea of audience, blowing a flying kiss and telling them thank you for being at the venue.

Expressing her emotions in her caption, she wrote, "My Father always used to say, Hey Daddy'a strong Girl, don't be a crybaby, never complain about your problems (Only Gratitude), take control of your life, stand tall and deal with it. So I stopped worrying about the outcome and just focused on what was within my control. Rest, Leave it to Allah. He sees your efforts, he hears your prayers and he knows your heart. This was not easy but I kept telling myself, Keep going Hina. DONT EVER STOP. About last night. Dressed as a Bride after ages at Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad for Times Fashion Week Grand Finale at Vinal's - The Fashion Studio. How do I look BTW ? DUA.”

It was in the month of June when she revealed to the world that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

