PIC: Hina Khan reveals Mahima Chaudhary visited her during first chemo session for breast cancer; ‘Her hardships became my life lessons’

Hina Khan, who is currently battling stage 3 breast cancer, took to social media today to wish actress Mahima Chaudhary a heartfelt birthday while sharing an emotional glimpse into their deep bond. Mahima, who herself is a breast cancer survivor, has been a pillar of strength for Khan during her toughest times. The model-turned-actress turns 51 today.

In a moving Instagram post on September 13, Hina Khan shared a photo from the day of her very first chemotherapy session, revealing how Mahima Chaudhary surprised her at the hospital. "She has been there with me, guiding me, motivating me, and illuminating my path," Hina wrote in a long caption. The actress went on to describe Mahima as a ‘hero’ and a ‘superhuman being,’ crediting her for easing her cancer journey with love, kindness, and invaluable life lessons.

Check out Hina Khan’s post below:

The picture shows Khan on the hospital bed with Chaudhary hugging her. The two strong women flashed the widest smile for the camera.

Hina expressed immense gratitude for Mahima’s continuous support, stating that the former model-turned-actress lifted her spirits and comforted her every step of the way. Mahima, who is now cancer-free, ensured Hina never felt alone, offering hope and encouragement throughout her treatment.

Advertisement

“Her Hardships became my Life Lessons. Her Love and Kindness became my benchmark and her Courage became my Greatest Goal. We became friends and shared our individual experiences but she never once made me feel that I was alone, she made it through and she made sure that I Realise and believe that I would too. (InshaAllah),” penned the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress.

She concluded the note wishing that Mahima always remains this divine and beautiful soul. She added, “Happy Birthday love. All my family sends you blessings. All my being sends you Love. Muuuuah”

Meanwhile, talking about Hina Khan’s battle with stage three breast cancer, she is keeping her fans updated about her journey on social media. From sharing glimpses of her workout to asking for advice, the actress is maintaining an active presence on social media.

Recently, Khan attended Ektaa Kapoor’s house for Ganpati Darshan where she met with her colleagues and friends from the industry.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares cryptic post on self-destruction amid stage 3 cancer battle fight: 'Mr know it all..'