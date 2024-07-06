Hina Khan flaunts her scars as she fights stage 3 breast cancer and says, 'Manifesting my healing': View pics

Hina Khan is the strongest woman in the TV industry. She is not sulking, or being upset about the fact that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer but is "manifesting her healing" and flaunting off her scars like a goddess. The big dreaded ''C'' (cancer) cannot deter the actress from living her life to the fullest.

A, while ago, on July 6, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle to post pictures from her workout session, where she spoke about the scar present on her underarm, and collarbone after her ongoing cancer treatment and how she is manifesting the road to healing.



Take a look at Hina Khan flaunting her scars:

Hina Khan in her caption wrote, "What do you see in this Picture? The Scars on my body or the Hope in my Eyes"? In her post, the strong actress continued how she has been embracing her scars with love because it has been the first sign of progress that she deserves.

"The Hope in my Eyes is the reflection of my Soul, I can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am manifesting my healing. And I am praying for yours too," read the remaining part of the post.

When Hina Khan revealed to the world about dealing with cancer:

Hina Khan's fans were shocked when the actress made a shocking revelation that she was battling with stage 3 breast cancer. Addressing the post to "Hinaholics" (known by her fans) she wrote, "I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well".

The actress, further mentioned in her post that she is strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease and that her treatment has started and she's ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.

More about Hina Khan:

Hina Khan made a household name for herself after she played the iconic role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had also taken part in TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 which was hosted by Rohit Shetty and was also seen in Bigg Boss 11. The actress was also seen in Naagin 5, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and in films like Hacked, Lines, Smartphone, Unlock, and Wishlist.

