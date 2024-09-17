THROWBACK: When Hina Khan got emotional on losing a few strands of hair while performing task in Bigg Boss 11

Hina Khan has become the epitome of strength and compassion. The actress is keeping herself together strongly as she battles stage three breast cancer. The actress recently took to social media and posted a video of going bald followed by treatment and chemotherapy.

Let's revisit the time when Khan lost a few strands amidst a task in Bigg Boss 11 and ended up breaking down. However, as she recorded the recent video of letting her hair go, she had a brave front, but all of us know how difficult it must have been for the actress.

In a reel shared by Hina Khan's fan, her clip from Bigg Boss 11 is used, wherein she said, "Agar mere baal kattegena, mujhe bahot dukh hoga kyuki mai ek saal se baal grow kar rahi hu. (If my hair gets cut, I will be very hurt because I've been growing my hair for a year)."

Take a look at Hina Khan's reel here:

Furthermore, the reel had glimpses of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandagi Kalra cutting a few strands of Hina's hair amidst a task. After this, Hina was seen crying inconsolably while combing her hair. Cut to, the reel had the recent glimpses of Hina Khan cutting off her long tresses because of chemotherapy side effects and breast cancer treatment. The actress had a smile, but her eyes could emote the pain she went through.

Hina Khan earned huge respect and appreciation for sharing her breast cancer treatment journey with her fans and viewers. It would surely motivate others going through the same ailment.

The actress has received support from many known celebrities, like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Mahima Chaudhary, among others, amidst her battle with the disease.

